Recovery in IBC negligible: Data

Data showed that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) offers the tools to reverse dubious transactions by a defaulting management, which lenders and insolvency professionals are exploring, but the recovery rate is yet to pick up. So far, resolution professionals have moved tribunals seeking to reverse questionable deals of companies in 809 instances, which entails a total value of close to ₹2.3 trillion, of which decisions have been made in the case of 98 transactions involving around ₹18,100 crore, while only ₹64 crore have been clawed back, showed the data from IBBI.

