Recovery in rural markets might help Hero bounce back faster than its peers

NEW DELHI : Higher market share in rural areas and in the entry and executive segment motorcycles might help Hero MotoCorp Ltd (HMCL), the country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, recover faster than its peers once the second wave of covid infections abate. Subsequent recovery in the urban areas might also help improve sales of Hero’s scooters and premium motorcycles, a space where the company is planning to increase market share.

“HMCL is poised for recovery faster over other two-wheeler peers due to its rural-focused portfolio and market leadership in the entry and executive segments. We are seeing more traction in its core executive segment (Splendor and Passion) due to decrease in percentage-wise price differential between entry and executive models. Any improvement in its competitive positioning in scooters and fast-growing premium motorcycles would further act as re-rating triggers," said analysts of Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities in a note.

Hero witnessed sharp recovery in sales last year after lockdown measures were removed to improve economic activity due to faster recovery in rural sales and preference for a personal mobility in absence of public transport. After the festive season though the company witnessed sharp fall in sales as demand softened due to increase in vehicle prices and resumption in public transport.

According to analysts of Motilal Oswal, Hero MotoCorp’s competitive positioning has improved in both the 100cc and 125cc categories after the shift to BS-VI and this is attributable to the narrowing of the price differential in the economy segment (vis-à-vis BJAUTs CT100) and product upgrades in the executive (125cc) segment.

“Considering the favorable outlook for rural India and improved competitive positioning after the shift to BS-VI, HMCL should continue to see good demand with its Economy-Executive focused portfolio. Unlike the last five years, we expect ~18% EPS CAGR over FY21-23E," added the analysts.

Despite sharp rise in commodity cost, Hero reported an expansion of 340 basis points in the Ebitda or operating margins on a year-on-year basis for the fourth quarter of FY21 on the back of price increases of its products and cost cutting measures as part of its LEAP 2 programme. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization.

