Recovery in rural markets might help Hero bounce back faster than its peers

“HMCL is poised for recovery faster over other two-wheeler peers due to its rural-focused portfolio and market leadership in the entry and executive segments. We are seeing more traction in its core executive segment (Splendor and Passion) due to decrease in percentage-wise price differential between entry and executive models. Any improvement in its competitive positioning in scooters and fast-growing premium motorcycles would further act as re-rating triggers," said analysts of Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities in a note.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}