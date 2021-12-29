RECPDCL hands over transmission SPV to IndiGrid

“The selection of successful bidder was carried out through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process for selection of Transmission Developers in line with the Standard Bidding Documents and Guidelines thereof as notified by Ministry of Power, Government of India. The work involves establishment of 400/220 kV Sub-station at Kallam and LILO of 400 kV double circuit Parli – Pune transmission line. The project is targeted for completion in 18 months," the statement added.