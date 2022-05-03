Recruitment company Ciel HR Services to go public in next 12-18 months

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ciel Group’s business units include Ciel HR Services, Ciel Skills and Careers, Ciel Technologies & Integrum Technologies.
The recruitment arm that is aiming for a listing has registered a revenue growth of 70% in the FY22 and a CAGR of 121% over seven years. Ciel HR Services reported a turnover of ₹520 crores as on 31 March, 2022 as against the previous financial year turnover of ₹306 crore.
It hires for manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, IT & outsourcing, financial services, consumer products, pharma and services sectors.
“With new investments, we will continue to build digital assets which boost internal efficiencies and at the same time, deliver increasing value to our clients, candidates and deputees," said Aditya Narayan Mishra, Director and CEO of Ciel HR Services. He told Mint that the company is now aiming for a revenue of ₹1000 crore in FY23.
Ciel HR Services was started in 2015, co-founded by Aditya Narayan Mishra and Santhosh Nair, who worked in recruitment firm Ma-Foi.
The recruitment firm is largely backed by Latha Rajan and K. Pandiarajan.
On Tuesday, the Group launched a skill tech platform called-CielJobs.com, aimed at students and freshers who want to upskill themselves and connect with an employer.
The Group also announced private investments in Ciel HR Services worth Rs.20 crores ($ 2.8 mllion) from organizations like Zoho Corp, Idhayam, Sri Kaliswari Fireworks and a few HNIs.
“It is quite exciting to see Ciel HR Services, in its seven years of existence, emerge as a top ten HR services company in India that has registered a revenue growth of 70% while the industry has grown by only 15%," said K Pandiarajan, Executive Chairman of Ciel Group in a statement on Tuesday.