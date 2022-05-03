Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Recruitment company Ciel HR Services to go public in next 12-18 months

Recruitment company Ciel HR Services to go public in next 12-18 months

Ciel HR Services hires for manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, IT & outsourcing, financial services, consumer products, pharma and services sectors.
2 min read . 05:29 PM IST Devina Sengupta

  • The Ciel Group has announced private investments in Ciel HR Services worth 20 crores ($ 2.8 mllion) from organizations like Zoho Corp, Idhayam, Sri Kaliswari Fireworks and a few HNIs

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Recruitment company Ciel HR Services aims to go public over the next few quarters, backed by growth in the hiring business.

“Over the next few quarters, Ciel HR Services aims at going public to emerge as a globally respected organisation," said the workforce solutions firm Ciel Group in a statement on Tuesday.

Ciel Group’s business units include Ciel HR Services, Ciel Skills and Careers, Ciel Technologies & Integrum Technologies.

The recruitment arm that is aiming for a listing has registered a revenue growth of 70% in the FY22 and a CAGR of 121% over seven years. Ciel HR Services reported a turnover of 520 crores as on 31 March, 2022 as against the previous financial year turnover of 306 crore.

It hires for manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, IT & outsourcing, financial services, consumer products, pharma and services sectors.

“With new investments, we will continue to build digital assets which boost internal efficiencies and at the same time, deliver increasing value to our clients, candidates and deputees," said Aditya Narayan Mishra, Director and CEO of Ciel HR Services. He told Mint that the company is now aiming for a revenue of 1000 crore in FY23.

Ciel HR Services was started in 2015, co-founded by Aditya Narayan Mishra and Santhosh Nair, who worked in recruitment firm Ma-Foi.

The recruitment firm is largely backed by Latha Rajan and K. Pandiarajan.

On Tuesday, the Group launched a skill tech platform called-CielJobs.com, aimed at students and freshers who want to upskill themselves and connect with an employer.

The Group also announced private investments in Ciel HR Services worth Rs.20 crores ($ 2.8 mllion) from organizations like Zoho Corp, Idhayam, Sri Kaliswari Fireworks and a few HNIs.

“It is quite exciting to see Ciel HR Services, in its seven years of existence, emerge as a top ten HR services company in India that has registered a revenue growth of 70% while the industry has grown by only 15%," said K Pandiarajan, Executive Chairman of Ciel Group in a statement on Tuesday.