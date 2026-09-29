Delhi High Court sets aside FSSAI order asking Red Bull to drop ‘energy drink’ label

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday set aside a Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) order that directed Red Bull India Private Ltd to stop using the term "energy drink" on its labels, ruling that the directive was issued without giving the company a chance to respond or explain its stance. This victory for Red Bull sets a significant precedent that could raise hopes for other firms facing similar regulatory action.

In June, FSSAI issued notices to several brands including Red Bull, PepsiCo’s Adrenaline Rush, Sting, Monster Energy, Hell Energy and Reliance Consumer Products’ Campa Energy. The notices said these caffeinated beverages could not carry the “energy drink” label.

FSSAI said its food category system is not intended for product naming or labelling. It also said claims such as “stimulates mind”, “energises body”, “enhances focus”, “boosts energy levels” and “aids in general weakness” were not permissible unless legally supported.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did the Delhi High Court set aside the FSSAI order against Red Bull? ⌵ The Delhi High Court set aside the FSSAI order because it was issued without giving Red Bull a chance to respond or explain, thus violating procedural fairness. 2 What implications does the court ruling have for other beverage companies in India? ⌵ The ruling sets a significant precedent for other beverage companies facing similar regulatory actions, as it underscores the need for FSSAI to issue proper notices and allow companies to respond. 3 How has the FSSAI justified its action against brands using the 'energy drink' label? ⌵ FSSAI claims that descriptors like 'energy drink' cannot be used unless legally supported, suggesting that such claims require substantiation. 4 What impact could the removal of the 'energy drink' label have on Red Bull's business? ⌵ Removing the 'energy drink' label could significantly affect Red Bull's brand positioning and consumer perceptions, potentially harming its existing and planned investments in India. 5 What is the expected growth of India's energy drinks market in the coming years? ⌵ India's energy drinks market is expected to grow by 12.6% annually, reaching an estimated value of $1.6 billion by 2028.

Hearing a plea filed by Red Bull, Justice Amit Mahajan rejected the FSSAI counsel’s argument that its 30 June communication was merely a request to modify the label. “You don't request anyone, first of all you are the government,” the court remarked, adding, “That’s not show cause, that’s an order.”

FSSAI also pointed out that Red Bull had participated in a meeting with the regulator on 24 July and had agreed to make the relevant changes within 60 days. Red Bull’s counsel, however, said the meeting took place after the 30 June order. The court then noted that FSSAI passed the order “without affording any opportunity to [Red Bull] to file any reply or give any explanation”.

The court also clarified that it had not gone into the merits of the dispute, including whether Red Bull’s product actually violates the FSSAI Act or applicable regulations, or whether FSSAI has the power to direct the company to stop using the descriptor. Rather, the regulator has been instructed to proceed afresh. But this time, FSSAI will have to issue a show-cause notice and give Red Bull an opportunity to be heard before taking an adverse decision.

India’s energy drinks market is expanding rapidly. Euromonitor estimates retail sales are growing 12.6% annually, faster than in the US and China. The market is expected to be worth $1.6 billion by 2028, according to a Reuters report.

Queries sent to Red Bull and FSSAI remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

Wider labeling scrutiny This is not the first case where FSSAI has taken action against product labels. In June, following laboratory tests that detected external artificial or nature-identical flavouring substances, the food regulator prohibited the sale of specific variants of:

McDowell's No. 1 Rum, Antiquity Blue Whisky, and Royal Challenge Whisky manufactured by United Spirits;

select Old Monk rum variants produced by Mohan Rocky Springwater; and

Bagpiper Deluxe Whisky and Old Cask Deluxe XXX Rum made by Inbrew Beverages. The regulator said Old Monk cannot be sold as rum because the product is made using neutral spirit and rum flavouring, arguing it should instead be labelled as “rum flavoured spirit”. FSSAI also raised concerns over Old Monk’s "7 years old blended" claim, saying that actual matured rum made up less than 5% of the blend.