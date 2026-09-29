Red Bull vs FSSAI: Why India’s ‘energy drink’ label fight is now an investment story

A dispute over two words — “energy drink” — has escalated into a legal battle between Austrian beverage maker Red Bull and India’s food safety regulator, with the company arguing that the regulatory action could affect its existing and planned investments in the country.

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Red Bull has sued the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) after the regulator prohibited the use of the “energy drink” descriptor on high-caffeine beverages. The company has challenged the move in the Delhi High Court, saying the prohibition was imposed without a warning notice. Reuters reported that Red Bull’s legal challenge was filed on 25 September.

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Why Red Bull has challenged FSSAI In its court filing, Red Bull’s India unit said the “abrupt prohibition” of the descriptor, without any change to the underlying product standard, “introduces substantial regulatory uncertainty and adversely affects” its existing and planned commercial investments.

The company also said the order was against India’s stated policy of facilitating “international trade, promote investment and provide greater certainty to businesses.” Red Bull said the order’s “effect is to bring the petitioner's entire business to a standstill.”

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The company argues that the term “energy drink” is globally recognized and that legal processes were not followed before its use was prohibited, according to the filing reviewed by Reuters.

What FSSAI says A government source told Reuters that FSSAI will defend its decision in court, arguing that the regulator has historically never allowed the use of “energy drinks” on labels.

The dispute follows India’s June directive asking makers of high-caffeine beverages sold as “energy drinks” to stop using the description. The move has affected major brands including Pepsi, Red Bull, Monster Beverage and Reliance.

Why the dispute matters to the industry The regulatory fight comes as India’s energy drinks market expands rapidly. Euromonitor estimates that retail sales are growing 12.6% annually, faster than in the US and China.

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The market is expected to reach $1.6 billion by 2028, according to the Reuters report.

The market expanded significantly after Pepsi launched Sting in 2017. Its ₹20 plastic bottles became popular among consumers aged 15 to 19, according to Euromonitor.

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For Red Bull, India has also become a significantly larger business. Its India revenue stood at $130 million in 2024, more than twice the level recorded four years earlier, according to Reuters.

Red Bull is not alone Red Bull is among several global and Indian companies that have challenged or raised concerns about the regulator’s action.

Pepsi, Monster Beverage and Reliance have also been affected by the directive, with companies concerned that removing the “energy drink” category label could hurt brands built around instant-energy positioning.

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The dispute comes amid a broader food-safety enforcement drive in India involving surprise inspections and greater scrutiny of product labelling and regulatory compliance. Reuters has reported that companies including Diageo have also faced scrutiny.

The wider health debate Energy drinks have also faced increased scrutiny globally because of concerns around their caffeine, sugar and taurine content.

England, for instance, is set to ban the sale of energy drinks to under-16s from April next year, according to the Reuters report.

For India’s beverage industry, however, the immediate dispute is centred on labelling, regulatory compliance and the business implications of losing the “energy drink” descriptor.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.