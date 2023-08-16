Redbird Aviation eyes overseas flight schools

Recently, Redbird Aviation tied up with Singapore-based Aviation Safety and Training Pte. Ltd (AST), which offers type-rating training to aspiring pilots on A320, A320neo, and B737 new generation simulators. With this partnership, the firm will be able offer a full package to trainees for a complete commercial pilot licence in India, besides offering type-rating training in Singapore. “Some airlines offering cadet training programmes send the trainee pilots to the US and the UK where the cost is $140,000 while this programme would cost about $70,000," a senior Redbird executive said.