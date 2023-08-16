Redbird Aviation eyes overseas flight schools

Redbird Aviation eyes overseas flight schools2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 11:52 PM IST
The company recently acquired a flying school in Sri Lanka and is looking for more opportunities abroad.
New Delhi: Pilot training institution, Redbird Aviation, is considering acquisitions of overseas assets, as a part of its expansion strategy to address increasing demand for pilots in India, and boost its fleet size.
The company’s objective is to mitigate the impact of supply chain challenges on availability of aircraft, senior executives of the company said.
“We acquired a flying school in Colombo, Sri Lanka, which has seven airplanes. That is the first operation abroad. We are looking at more such opportunities," Major (retired) Manjit Ranjan, the chairman of Redbird’s parent, Tenon Group, said in an interview.
“Today, India requires 34,000 new pilots. There is also orders for over 900 aircraft . Sri Lanka’s asset was readily available. We needed them, and we are buying the planes as the companies are not being able to produce aircraft fast enough to supply to India. Similarly, there is a flying school in Male which we may buy," Ranjan added.
While Redbird seeks to harness the capabilities of foreign flight schools to make the most of their fleets, the overarching goal is expanding its flight school network in India. At present, Redbird operates six air bases across Baramati, Seoni, Lilabari, Belagavi, Gulbarga, and the Colombo school.
The firm is targeting to have 10 airbases by March 2024 , and increase its fleet size to 60 from the existing 40 aircraft.
Recently, Redbird Aviation tied up with Singapore-based Aviation Safety and Training Pte. Ltd (AST), which offers type-rating training to aspiring pilots on A320, A320neo, and B737 new generation simulators. With this partnership, the firm will be able offer a full package to trainees for a complete commercial pilot licence in India, besides offering type-rating training in Singapore. “Some airlines offering cadet training programmes send the trainee pilots to the US and the UK where the cost is $140,000 while this programme would cost about $70,000," a senior Redbird executive said.
adding that the programme will be at least 30% cheaper than other similar offerings. The company aims to train around 500 pilots per year under the programme.
Under the joint venture with AST group, the Redbird group is further keen on bringing aircraft simulators to India as part of a long-term plan so that there is sufficient capacity in India for pilots to undergo type-rating.
“The current arrangement where we will send pilots to Singapore for the type-rating will be more like a stop-gap arrangement until the time when AST can set up these simulators in India. Considering the growth anticipated in India, the country will need cockpit-ready pilots at a greater pace," the executive added.
Aircraft manufacturer Boeing had estimated earlier this year that India will need about 31,000 pilots over the next 20 years. The American aircraft maker had further estimated that India will require approximately 2,210 new planes over the next two decades, of which 1,983 units or 90% of deliveries will be for single-aisle jets, while 227 units or 10% of new aircraft deliveries will be for wide-body aircraft.
“We have one B737 and two A320 simulators. We have more in the pipeline. We are hopeful that we will be able to connect expand this partnership," Joe Yin, sales and marketing manager, Aviation Safety and Training Pte Ltd told Mint.