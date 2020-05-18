RedBus' new tool to help users keep a track of buses on desired routes

Online bus ticketing platform redBus has added a pre-registration feature on its platform that would allow people to keep track of buses on their desired bus routes as restrictions on inter city bus operations are getting lifted.

In the fourth phase of lockdown which started May 17, the Central government has given a go ahead to resumption of inter-state movement of vehicles and buses after the consent of states involved.

Since the number of covid-19 cases are different across states, the dates for resumption of bus services by state road transport corporations and private bus operators are also likely to vary.

Available on the RedBus app and website, the new feature will send out notification alerts to users if bus services by state and private operators on their desired routes are available. After which they can go back to the platform again and book the tickets for the dates they plan to travel.

During registration, users will have to share basic contact details including phone number and e-mail ID, so they can be informed via email and SMS too.

Demand for inter state travel has been building up. In an online survey conducted by redBus, 59% of users stated that they will plan an outstation travel within a month after travel restrictions are lifted.

