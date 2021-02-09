Reddit CEO backs WallStreetBets amid calls for stiffer moderation

Reddit CEO backs WallStreetBets amid calls for stiffer moderation6 min read . 01:46 PM IST
- Chief of the social network whose users sparked GameStop stock-trading frenzy expresses confidence in its user-reliant model for policing speech
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Reddit Inc.’s role in the recent stock-trading frenzy has brought millions of new users to the social-media platform, its chief executive says, as well as scrutiny to the power of large communities online.
One of Reddit’s defining quirks is that it largely relies on users, instead of algorithms or armies of tech employees, to police speech. Those community moderators didn’t intervene when users in a forum called WallStreetBets egged on people to buy shares of heavily shorted stocks such as GameStop Corp. U.S. regulators are now probing whether the ensuing market upheaval resulted in securities-law violations.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.