Reddit down for second day in a row, reports on Downdetector show

Data on Downdetector showed over 485 user reports indicating possible problems at Reddit at time of writing at 11.28 am on 9 December 2025. Notably, this is the second day in a row that the social networking platform has seen an outage.
Notably, on 8 December, Reddit faced a global outage according to over 250 user complaints registered on Downdetector at around 3.55 pm. The data showed that 48% of users complained about issues with the Reddit website, while around 42% reported problems with the Reddit app, and another 10% complained about issues with the server connection.
Notably, there have been swathes of outages in the last few months that have affected multiple websites. Thankfully, this outage does not seem to be part of a broader pattern.
Recently, Cloudflare suffered an outage and since the platform acts as a backbone for a vast part of the internet, any issue with the service leads to a number of websites going down with it. The platform last suffered an outage on 5 December, which led to many popular platforms like Zerodha, Angel One, Groww, HSBC, and Deliveroo going offline, with a ‘500 Internal Server Error’ showing up on users’ screens.
(This is a breaking story, more update coming…)
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.