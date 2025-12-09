Reddit down for second day in a row, reports on Downdetector show

Social networking platform Reddit was reported to be down for second day in a row on 9 December, according to multiple user reports on Downdetector.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated9 Dec 2025, 11:38 AM IST
File photo of the Reddit logo displayed on a smartphone. The social networking platform was reported to be down for second day in a row on 9 December, according to multiple user reports on Down Detector.
File photo of the Reddit logo displayed on a smartphone. The social networking platform was reported to be down for second day in a row on 9 December, according to multiple user reports on Down Detector. (Photo by Lionel Bonaventure / AFP)

Data on Downdetector showed over 485 user reports indicating possible problems at Reddit at time of writing at 11.28 am on 9 December 2025. Notably, this is the second day in a row that the social networking platform has seen an outage. 

Notably, on 8 December, Reddit faced a global outage according to over 250 user complaints registered on Downdetector at around 3.55 pm. The data showed that 48% of users complained about issues with the Reddit website, while around 42% reported problems with the Reddit app, and another 10% complained about issues with the server connection.

Downdetector shows 486 Reddit users reported issues

View full Image
Reddit outages reported in 24 hours on 9 December 2025.
(Screenshot via Down Detector)

Recent Reddit outages: A snapshot

Notably, there have been swathes of outages in the last few months that have affected multiple websites. Thankfully, this outage does not seem to be part of a broader pattern.

Recently, Cloudflare suffered an outage and since the platform acts as a backbone for a vast part of the internet, any issue with the service leads to a number of websites going down with it. The platform last suffered an outage on 5 December, which led to many popular platforms like Zerodha, Angel One, Groww, HSBC, and Deliveroo going offline, with a ‘500 Internal Server Error’ showing up on users’ screens.

(This is a breaking story, more update coming…)

Business
Business NewsCompaniesNewsReddit down for second day in a row, reports on Downdetector show
