Reddit down for second day in a row, reports on Downdetector show

Data on Downdetector showed 538 user reports indicating possible problems at Reddit, on 9 December 2025. Notably, this is the second day in a row that the social networking platform has seen an outage.

As per the reports, as many as 66% of the users reported issues with the Reddit website, while 33% users reported server issues, and another 1% reported issues with their Reddit profiles.

Notably, the tracking site functions by collating user-submitted status reports from a number of sources. Thus, he actual number of affected users may be higher.

Just a day before, on 8 December, Reddit faced a global outage according to over 250 user complaints registered on Downdetector at around 3.55 pm. The data showed that 48% of users complained about issues with the Reddit website, while around 42% reported problems with the Reddit app, and another 10% complained about issues with the server connection.

Downdetector shows 486 Reddit users reported issues at 11.28 am

Reddit outages reported in 24 hours on 9 December 2025.

Web, app outages in 2025: A snapshot There have been a number of outages over the past few months that have affected multiple websites.

Cloudflare on 5 December suffered an outage and since the platform acts as a backbone for a vast part of the internet, any issue with the service leads to a number of websites going down with it. Platforms such as Zerodha, HSBC, Groww, Deliveroo and Angel One went offline, with a ‘500 Internal Server Error’ showing up on users’ screens.

In November too, issues with Cloudflare impacted platforms across the globe, including AI start-up Anthropic, Sam Altman's ChatGPT, Aravind Srinivas' Perplexity and Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter).

Also in November, an outage with Amazon Web Services (AWS) that lasted more than 15 hours across over 60 countries, affected platforms including Amazon's retail platform, design platform Canva, gaming platform Fortnite, Lloyds Bank, Reddit, corporate messenger Slack, and social media app Snapchat.

Prior to that in October 2025, issues with Microsoft Teams and Microsoft 365 led to a massive eight-hour outage that disrupted workflow for thousands of users and negatively impacted Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Teams, Outlook and Xbox Live.

Downdetector data showed X was down for more than 10,000 users in the United States, with signs of recovery late in the evening close to 8 pm on June 14.

In May too, X users in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Spain, the United Kingdom and the US, among other countries, flagged disruptions and inability to access services.