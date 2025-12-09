Reddit down for second day in a row, reports on Downdetector show

Data on Downdetector showed 538 user reports indicating possible problems at Reddit, on 9 December 2025. Notably, this is the second day in a row that the social networking platform has seen an outage.
As per the reports, as many as 66% of the users reported issues with the Reddit website, while 33% users reported server issues, and another 1% reported issues with their Reddit profiles.
Notably, the tracking site functions by collating user-submitted status reports from a number of sources. Thus, he actual number of affected users may be higher.
Just a day before, on 8 December, Reddit faced a global outage according to over 250 user complaints registered on Downdetector at around 3.55 pm. The data showed that 48% of users complained about issues with the Reddit website, while around 42% reported problems with the Reddit app, and another 10% complained about issues with the server connection.
There have been a number of outages over the past few months that have affected multiple websites.