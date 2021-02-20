Reddit legend Keith Gill boosts stake in GameStop

Reddit legend Keith Gill boosts stake in GameStop2 min read . 11:29 AM IST
- A screenshot of his brokerage account appears to show that he bought an additional 50,000 shares of the stock
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
DeepF---ingValue has doubled down on GameStop Corp.
The trader, who became a legend on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum for his prescient bet on the videogame retailer, posted a screenshot of his brokerage account on Friday afternoon that appears to show he bought an additional 50,000 shares of the stock. The Reddit user, whose real name is Keith Gill, now holds 100,000 shares of GameStop worth about $4 million, the screenshot shows.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.