Reddit legend Keith Gill boosts stake in GameStop

The trader, who became a legend on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum for his prescient bet on the videogame retailer, posted a screenshot of his brokerage account on Friday afternoon that appears to show he bought an additional 50,000 shares of the stock. The Reddit user, whose real name is Keith Gill, now holds 100,000 shares of GameStop worth about $4 million, the screenshot shows.

