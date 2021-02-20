Subscribe
Reddit legend Keith Gill boosts stake in GameStop
In this image from video provided by the House Financial Services Committee, Keith Gill, a GameStop investor, also known in social media forums as Roaring Kitty, testifies during a virtual hearing on GameStop in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Lawmakers are examining whether the wild swings in the stock price of the video game retailer exposed conflicts in the market's structure that can hurt unsophisticated investors. (House Financial Services Committee via AP)

Reddit legend Keith Gill boosts stake in GameStop

2 min read . 11:29 AM IST Gunjan Banerji, The Wall Street Journal

  • A screenshot of his brokerage account appears to show that he bought an additional 50,000 shares of the stock

DeepF---ingValue has doubled down on GameStop Corp.

The trader, who became a legend on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum for his prescient bet on the videogame retailer, posted a screenshot of his brokerage account on Friday afternoon that appears to show he bought an additional 50,000 shares of the stock. The Reddit user, whose real name is Keith Gill, now holds 100,000 shares of GameStop worth about $4 million, the screenshot shows.

