Reddit Needs to Be OK Being Reddit

Hence, other social-network companies have tended to measure poorly against Facebook’s parent, which has been wildly profitable since its listing and has remained so even when it was overhiring and blowing billions on the “metaverse." Reddit has some advantages in its cost structure, including higher gross margins due to relatively lower hosting costs that stem from the fact that much of the content its users share is text-based as opposed to pictures and video. It also has a small-but-burgeoning business licensing its data to artificial intelligence firms using it to train their large language models. Analyst Dan Salmon of New Street Research estimates this high-margin stream could account for 32% of Reddit’s total revenue by 2027 in his “base case" scenario.