Reddit announces IPO plans, strikes $60 billion deal with Google for AI training using its posts
As part of the agreement, Reddit gains access to Google AI models to enhance its internal site search and other features. In a separate statement, the San Francisco-based company announced plans for its IPO
Reddit on February 22 said that it has entered into a $60 billion deal with Google, allowing the tech giant to utilise posts from the online discussion platform for the training of its artificial intelligence (AI) models and enhancing services such as Google Search, as per an AP report.