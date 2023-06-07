Reddit to lay off about 5% of workforce: Report1 min read 07 Jun 2023, 01:11 AM IST
Reddit is laying off 5% of its workforce and slowing hiring as part of company's restructuring efforts, the report said
Reddit, social news aggregation and content rating company, is laying off 5% of its workforce and slowing hiring as part of company's restructuring efforts, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing an email sent to employees by CEO Steve Huffman.
