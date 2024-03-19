Reddit’s CEO Steve Huffman leaves ‘young troll’ image behind in run-up to IPO
Co-founder and CEO of Reddit, Steve Huffman built the platform's first website himself in the programming language Lisp. He had started programming as a kid, and would later say that he spent his “formative years as a young troll on the Internet.”
Reddit Inc. Chief Executive Officer Steve Huffman has run the site for the better part of a decade. His tenure has been marked by scandal, triumph and, most recently, a $193 million payday.