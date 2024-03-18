Reddit's IPO oversubscribed as much as five times, $6.5 billion valuation within reach, says report
Sources told Reuters that the oversubscription does not guarantee a strong performance during the IPO debut on March 20, but does indicate that the company's targeted price range of $31-34 per share is within reach.
Reddit's initial public offering is currently between four and five times oversubscribed, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday, making it more likely the social media platform will attain the $6.5 billion valuation it seeks.