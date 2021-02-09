Reddit's valuation doubles to $6 bn after new funding round - Report

Reddit's valuation doubles to $6 bn after new funding round - Report1 min read . Updated: 09 Feb 2021, 07:19 AM IST
It raised $250 million in a new round of funding that comes as the social-media company has added users through the COVID-19 pandemic
Reddit Inc's valuation has doubled to $6 billion, as it raised $250 million in a new round of funding that comes as the social-media company has added users through the COVID-19 pandemic and has been at the heart of a recent social media-driven retail trading frenzy, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday
More details awaited
