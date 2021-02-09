Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Reddit's valuation doubles to $6 bn after new funding round - Report
Reddit mascots are displayed at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California.

Reddit's valuation doubles to $6 bn after new funding round - Report

1 min read . 07:19 AM IST Staff Writer

It raised $250 million in a new round of funding that comes as the social-media company has added users through the COVID-19 pandemic

Reddit Inc's valuation has doubled to $6 billion, as it raised $250 million in a new round of funding that comes as the social-media company has added users through the COVID-19 pandemic and has been at the heart of a recent social media-driven retail trading frenzy, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday

More details awaited

