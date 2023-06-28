Picture this: You live in Delhi and have to travel to Chandigarh for a meeting. You reserve a seat in the Kalka Shatabdi Express, which departs from New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) at 7:40 am, from platform No. 2. One can usually rely on Shatabdi to run on time. But what if you can’t reach the platform on time?

One can approach NDLS from two sides: Ajmeri Gate and Paharganj. There are 16 platforms and Ajmeri Gate is the furthest from platform No. 1. If you were to show up on the Ajmeri Gate side, you may be in for an early morning ordeal—a long walk, or a run, snaking your way around a sea of travellers and their oversized bags.

Choosing the wrong entry gate is your mistake, and you can only curse yourself. But even if you remembered the right gate, it’s no guarantee against the last-minute rush. The Paharganj side, at all times of the day, forces one to navigate a chokehold of cars, auto rickshaws, buses and even bicycles. Entry into the station amid this chaos can take up to half an hour.

If it’s raining, it can get worse. Areas around the parking lots can get waterlogged. On 25 June, a 35-year-old woman, Sakshi Ahuja, was hurrying to catch a train to Chandigarh. On the Paharganj side, she stepped off a concrete divider onto a waterlogged stretch, came in contact with a live wire, and was electrocuted.

The same Shatabdi, back from Chandigarh, arrives at NDLS at 9:50 pm. But booking an app-based cab to take you home is a test of patience. Why? The ride is likely to get cancelled many times since the driver will struggle to locate you in the sea of humanity. The stress of reaching home can be bigger than the stress of your meeting.

NDLS is one of India’s busiest railways stations with the average daily footfall of around 500,000 passengers. Approximately, 400 trains originate, terminate and pass through the station.

The railway station, therefore, is crying for a redo. Just like businesses clamour for ‘ease of doing business’, commuters want ‘ease of boarding’.

Not that the ministry of railways has not heeded. Just that its efforts have not borne fruit—not yet.

Under a proposed plan for NDLS redevelopment, one of the features is the construction of elevated roads with no traffic signals, to and from the station at both entry points. That would allow easy access to passengers. The plan is to make the entire 120 hectare of station area an integrated multi-modal transit hub with dedicated access roads, two multi-level car parking, food courts, bus parking bays, electric vehicle charging stations, residential housing for railways’ operational staff and office space.

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a statutory authority under the ministry of railways, has been at it for some time. After its attempts to redevelop NDLS under a public-private partnership (PPP) mode failed, the body, in its latest attempt, put up the bidding under Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode in October 2022.

The RLDA was set up in 2006 for development of vacant railway land, for generating revenue through non-tariff measures.

Under the EPC mode, the government invests in the development of a station and only opens bids for private parties to execute the works. In contrast, in the PPP mode, a private bidder must make all the investment and then earn revenue through commercial development of the surplus land.

This recent endeavour, too, has come unstuck. The winning bid by a private construction major is about 30-40% higher than the quantum of money the ministry had earmarked for investment in redoing this station, multiple sources told Mint.

“The government is now reworking design estimates for NDLS. It may simplify some design requirements while also accepting some amount of higher cost for the project," says a person closely involved with the project, on condition of anonymity.

A detailed questionnaire sent to the ministry on railway station redevelopment remained unanswered.

False start

NDLS’ is not a one-off case. The first phase of station redevelopment was launched in February 2017. However, of the bids for 23 railway stations invited under the PPP mode, only two stations—Jammu Tawi and Kozhikode—had a positive response, says a report of the parliamentary standing committee on railways (2021-22). The bids for other stations had to be foreclosed owing to “not-so-encouraging response" from the bidders.

The story of station redevelopment, however, is even older. To specifically drive station redevelopment programmes, the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) was set up in 2012. The IRSDC was dissolved in 2021, as part of a measure to rationalize government bodies.

“From the beginning, the idea within the railways was to generate revenue from station development and development of associated real estate without the railways having to invest a single penny. But this model did not have a parallel anywhere in the world," says S K Lohia, the former managing director of IRSDC.

The IRSDC insisted that the railways invest money, which would nudge the private sector to take further investment risks. But till 2018, only the PPP mode was being pursued, making the pace slower, he adds.

All through these years, when bids were failing, station redevelopment was still seen as a means to generate revenue from surplus land and commercial activities while enabling better passenger amenities. Since 2021, station redevelopment was also earmarked as a major source of revenue generation for the government, as part of the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. At about ₹1.5 trillion, the railways were to account for a fourth of the overall NMP target over a four-year period by 2024-25, according to Niti Aayog. And station redevelopment, at ₹76,250 crore, was to account for half of the total realization through the railways.

But with repeated delays and bid cancellations for major stations, the railways has been unable to realize much of its annual monetization target.

After the failure in 2017, the ministry “revised the strategy" in 2018, it replied to the standing committee. The reply also mentioned the invitation to “private participation" as part of its plan for the redevelopment of 50 stations. “At present, works for Habibganj (now known as Rani Kamalapati) and Gandhinagar station are at advanced stage of progress," the ministry replied to the standing committee.

The committee, however, noted with concern that no railway station had been developed under the PPP mode. It “felt that there was something amiss in the planning of the railways so far as redevelopment of stations was concerned".

PPP pitfalls

Over the years, the railways has experimented with PPP projects—in manufacturing locos, laying tracks and signalling—but with limited success. A plan to run passenger trains in PPP mode has been scrapped. The question is, can PPP work for station redevelopment?

Afaq Hussain, director at the Bureau of Research on Industry and Economic Fundamentals, vouches for PPP. “It is not the job of the government to run infrastructure projects. Private parties come with the latest technologies, bringing efficiencies," he says.

The Airports Authority of India, for instance, has leased out many of its airports—among them are Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad—through the PPP mode for operation, management and development.

Hussain suggests several tweaks, such as user fee provision in select routes/trains for enhanced viability; periodic mid-term review of long-gestation projects; mid-term performance review in the PPP concessions to make them attractive to private parties.

Manish Agarwal, a former partner at PwC India and now co-founder of AskHowIndia.org, a public policy organization, disagrees that the airport PPP model should become the sole model for railway station development. “Airports are outside the city. So, challenges on housing, encroachments, traffic, etc., are not faced. Also, commercial activities at airports and stations are different. The average income of train passengers is much lower than air travellers, but stations’ footfalls are much higher," he says.

So, stations probably don’t need a plush lounge—this won’t be the greatest money spinner—but need more convenience (food, resting place, budget hotels, etc). The aim should be to improve the ease of transfer from one mode to another (easy access to bus or auto stand), Agarwal adds.

The PPP concession offered by the ministry of railways became unattractive to prospective bidders due to several factors. One was the levy of a user fee. This user charge was to provide an additional revenue stream for the concessionaire and would have been the first instance of any additional levy on rail passengers in India. Rail remains the biggest mode of transport across India, and successive governments have shied away from even raising passenger fares, petrified of a political price of such an action. Rail travel for passengers is subsidized through freight earnings. The person working on NDLS quoted earlier says that user fee was discussed at various levels within the government—between ₹10 and ₹50—before the idea was scrapped.

The long-gestation period of real estate investment was the other prominent reason for the private sector to remain lukewarm.

Subodh Jain, former member (engineering) on the Railway Board, and now a consultant for several station development projects, believes that the railways has no clear idea about what it wants from station development. “Confusion is whether they want passenger satisfaction, commercial earnings, or just mega projects to show infrastructure spending," he says.

Mumbai’s tale

In 2021, the government decided to develop the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai under the PPP mode. By June, even as the covid-19 pandemic raged on, the IRSDC said it had received an “overwhelming" response to its request for quote (RFQ) and shortlisted nine bidders.

Describing the CSMT redevelopment as one of its most ambitious projects, the IRSDC had stated in a statement that the shortlisted bidders included Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, Adani Railways Transport, Kalpataru Power Transmission and GMR Enterprises. The RFQ had been floated after the IRSDC had received an “in principle" approval from the Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee, comprising representatives from the ministries of finance, law, railways, Niti Aayog, etc.

The CSMT was to be offered to the concessionaire for up to 99 years, but the highlight of this process was the levy of a user charge. But much like the NDLS’ case, the levy was not approved. And the absence of any definite revenue earning stream led to the further waning of private sector interest. The CSMT bid was closed.

In October 2022, when the government reopened this project, it did so under EPC mode, like it did for NDLS. The contract has now been awarded to Ahluwalia Contracts, an engineering and construction firm.

Success stories

In an otherwise patchy record in redeveloping brownfield railway stations, the ministry of railways tasted successes, too, rare as they were.

In June 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the redeveloped Gandhinagar Capital railway station. It was developed by the IRSDC, in collaboration with the state government, under the EPC mode.

Around the same time Gandhinagar was being redeveloped, the second biggest railway station in Madhya Pradesh’s capital city Bhopal, Rani Kamalapati, was also taken up for redevelopment. But unlike Gandhinagar, Rani Kamalapati railway station was developed under PPP. It was inaugurated in November 2021 by Prime Minister Modi.

The third ‘airport-like’ railway station to be constructed was Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru, which commenced operations in June 2022.

“Based on the experience gained from these three stations, the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme has been launched for development of stations," informed Ashwini Vaishnaw, the railway minister, in his reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, in March. Under Amrit Bharat, 1,275 stations have been identified for redevelopment across the country.

“EPC contracts have already been awarded at 50 stations under this scheme. EPC tenders have been initiated for 9 stations," the ministry informed the parliamentary standing committee on railways (2022-23).

The minister, in another reply in the Lok Sabha, said that “a miniscule number of stations are also being explored for development under PPP model".

It appears that the government has learnt its lessons, and has cut down on its PPP ambitions, prioritizing the EPC model. But it has not completely given up on the PPP dream yet.