Rediffusion launches all-women ad agency Ladyfinger1 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 11:10 AM IST
The agency will be based in Mumbai and is looking to enhance women’s voices and perspectives since a vast majority of Indian advertising is targeted at women consumers
New Delhi: Advertising agency Rediffusion Brand Solutions, has launched an all-women agency, Ladyfinger, which it said will focus on providing gender-balance in advertising. The company will be headed by Tista Sen as its chief executive and chief commercial officer and Tanya Goyal will be its chairperson.
