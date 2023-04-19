New Delhi: Advertising agency Rediffusion Brand Solutions, has launched an all-women agency, Ladyfinger, which it said will focus on providing gender-balance in advertising. The company will be headed by Tista Sen as its chief executive and chief commercial officer and Tanya Goyal will be its chairperson.

In a statement, the company said, the agency will be based in Mumbai, and is looking to enhance women’s voices and perspectives since a vast majority of Indian advertising is targeted at women consumers but is missing the female perspective or is largely characterised by casual gender stereotyping.

Tista Sen said, “Our team brings a fresh approach to advertising, fuelled by our passion for creativity, diversity, and innovation. We believe we can unshackle brands to generate more business and there is an opportunity across beauty, finance, nutrition, personal care, banking and real estate. We want to driving a positive change in the advertising world."

Sandeep Goyal, MD, Rediffusion, said, “Most brands don’t quite do justice to a woman’s point-of-view. Women today are not just the primary buyers of most FMCG brands, but are also big drivers of banking-to-beauty, wellness-to-wanderlust. This agency will represent the woman customer in the buying process and help brands think afresh, think anew."

Tanya Goyal, director of Rediffusion, added, “The team is diverse; their experience rich and varied. It will also get access to resources from Rediffusion.“

Its panel of advisors include Juhi Chaturvedi, Bollywood movie writer; Srishti Behl CEO Phantom Films; Malvika Mehra, Independent creative director; Nonita Kalra, Editor in chief, Tata Cliq Luxury, Ashwini Deshpande, co-founder Elephant Design; Nirmika Singh, executive editor, Rolling Stone India; Bindu Sethi, Strategic brand consultant, among others.

A 2019 Kantar study found that 58% of on-air ads target women exclusively and only 35% are directed at both genders. The study also found that while 75% of marketers globally thought that they are avoiding gender-stereotyping, 76% female consumers believed that the portrayal of women in advertising is completely out of touch.

The study added that gender-balanced brands drove greater brand value while brands that skew towards men tend to underperform and are valued on an average $9 billion less, while only one in three brands achieve this balance in India.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Varuni Khosla Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands. Read more from this author