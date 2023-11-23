Redington in a spot over CEO

New Delhi/Bengaluru: Redington India Ltd’s decision to name a former independent director as CEO has irked several investors and proxy advisory firms, who disagree with the company’s interpretation of rules limiting independent directors taking up executive roles within a year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On 11 September, Redington, Apple Inc.’s largest distributor in India, appointed V.S. Hariharan as group CEO, after former managing director Rajiv Srivastava resigned on 11 August, citing personal reasons and without serving any notice period. Hariharan stepped down as chair of the board’s nomination and remuneration committee on 23 August, quit as independent director on 1 September, and joined as CEO 10 days later.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India dictates that an independent director at a public company cannot take up an executive role or a director position in the same company or its subsidiaries within a year. Redington has defended the move, saying that Hariharan is group CEO and not on the board; hence the cooling-off rule does not apply.

“The company has appointed him (Hariharan) as manager to fill up the casual vacancy caused due to resignation of managing director. The company has found a very unique way to by-pass Sebi LODR by appointing him as manager and not managing director," proxy advisory firm Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES) said in a note dated 17 November. “Though, company may be technically compliant with the law, however, as per SES the same is not in spirit of the law."

“We raise further concern that the group CFO, who has a board membership, will likely report to V.S. Hariharan, who does not – this makes for an incongruous reporting relationship," said Institutional Investor Advisory Services in a note dated 22 November. Both proxy firms have asked shareholders to reject Hariharan’s candidature, voting for which ends on 30 November.

An email sent to a Redington spokesperson seeking comments remained unanswered.

The development also highlights corporate governance at companies such as Redington lacking promoters, and are classified as professionally run firms with public shareholders as owners.

Significantly, this follows growing dissent among Redington’s institutional shareholders, the majority of who rejected three resolutions, even leading to one proposal getting defeated in July. It also raises questions on the leadership of Redington chair J. Ramachandran, a former professor of strategy at Indian Institute of Management - Bangalore.

"The idea is to make sure that companies don't lure independent directors with promises of full-time positions in exchange for being pro-management in board meetings," said a Mumbai-based securities lawyer on condition of anonymity. "The exchanges or Sebi can initiate proceedings either suo moto or based on investor complaints in such cases. It is also important to plug the interpretational issue in the rules to ensure better clarity."

