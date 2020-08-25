Redis Labs raises $100 mn from Bain Capital Ventures, TCV at $1 bn valuation

Redis is working closely with large companies in India like Infosys Ltd to drive adoption of its services. In 2019, primary database projects comprised 60% of the company’s revenue within India, while Redis Enterprise Cloud adoption resulted in 70% of the revenue in the market. Redis partnered with Google for the availability of Redis Enterprise Cloud as a native service on Google Cloud that has seen over 300% growth in just two quarters. Redis is also collaborating with Microsoft to bring advanced Redis features to its cloud platform Azure.