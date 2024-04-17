Reduced 30% added sugar in 5 years: Nestlé on infant cereal range in India
On Wednesday, The Guardian reported that Nestlé adds sugar and honey to infant milk and cereal products sold in parts of Asia, Africa and Latin America. The report was based on an investigation by Public Eye and the International Baby Food Action Network (IBFAN).
New Delhi: In response to concerns about added sugar in its baby food, particularly in developing nations, Nestlé India said it has reduced up to 30% of added sugars across its infant cereal range over the past five years. The amount of sugar reduction varies depending on the specific cereal.