Reeling amid rupee’s slump, exporters seek fiscal and non-fiscal sops3 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 01:05 AM IST
- The commerce department is firming up the foreign trade policy, and is likely to present it by 30 September
Listen to this article
Contrary to general perception, the depreciating rupee is hurting exporters and the government should consider both fiscal and non-fiscal incentives to provide some relief, Federation of Indian Export Organisations said during a presentation to commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal.