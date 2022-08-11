Reeling amid rupee’s slump, exporters seek fiscal and non-fiscal sops

With interest burden rising for micro, small and medium enterprises amid RBI's monetary policy tightening, FIEO said interest equalization benefits of 5% to MSME manufacturers should be restored from the current 3%, while 410 tariff lines should be increased to 3% from 2%. The government had reduced the interest equalization benefit for MSMEs for the last two years as interest rate was low and MSMEs could avail loan at 7-7.5%. However exporters argued that with the rising interest rates MSMEs are having to borrow at 10% or more, or higher than pre-covid levels. “Interest rates are expected to rise further. The subvention for the interest equalization scheme was reduced as rates were down. However, with a complete change in the situation, there is an urgent need to restore the benefit of 5% to manufacturer MSMEs and 3% to 410 tariff lines," said the exporters’ body.