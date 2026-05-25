India may end refined copper import dependence this year, says Hindalco MD

India could end its reliance on imported refined copper as early as this year, as new domestic smelting capacity and expansion projects begin narrowing the supply gap, according to Hindalco Industries managing director Satish Pai.

The comments come as policymakers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have flagged India’s dependence on imports of critical commodities such as copper and gold as a strategic concern.

“By the end of this year, India will not be dependent on imported copper anymore,” Pai said during a post-earnings interaction with media, pointing to new smelting capacity and recycling initiatives coming on stream.

The shift is being driven by multiple developments. The commissioning of a new copper smelter by the Adani Group in Gujarat is expected to significantly boost domestic production.

Hindalco is also ramping up its capabilities, including a 50,000-tonne copper recycling plant and a copper pipe smelter project, Pai said.

Hindalco’s copper sales stood at 487,000 tonnes in FY26, down from 491,000 tonnes a year earlier. Adani's Kutch Copper reported sales of 113,600 tonnes in FY25 against an installed capacity of 500,000 tonnes.

India’s copper sector has been structurally dependent on imports since the closure of smelter operations at Vedanta-owned Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin in 2018, which turned the country from a net exporter into a net importer. Since then, rising demand from sectors such as power, infrastructure, electric vehicles, and renewable energy has further widened the gap between domestic supply and consumption.

“Considering India’s refined copper consumption is currently estimated at around 1.7 million tonnes (mnt), while effective domestic refined copper production capacity from major primary producers stands at nearly 1.2 mnt, the country continues to rely on imports to bridge the supply gap,” said Jayprakash Sahu, general manager-non ferrous, BigMint, a commodities market intelligence firm.

Refined copper imports are expected to continue in the near term until Kutch Copper stabilizes and ramps up utilisation of its 0.5 mnt capacity smelter, a process that may take time due to phased operational scaling, said Sahu.

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Pai said while India may become self-sufficient in refined copper, the country will continue to rely on imported copper concentrate, the key smelting raw material, which is processed into refined copper and further into products like rods and wires.

“To be fair, we will still be dependent on copper ore coming in from outside,” Pai said, noting that domestic mining output remains limited.

To mitigate this risk, Hindalco has locked in long-term contracts for copper concentrate, with about 85% of its requirements tied up under five-year agreements, ensuring supply stability. In parallel, the company has begun exploration activities in India, with early signs indicating promising reserves, Pai said.

“What I hope will happen after five years is that at least 20-25% of our requirements we should be able to get domestically. Today we are getting about 10% based on the copper mines of Hindustan Copper,” Pai said.

On the raw material side, India is expected to remain structurally dependent on imported copper concentrates, blister copper, and copper scrap, as domestic ore availability remains limited. These imports will continue to play a critical role in supporting both primary and secondary copper production in the country. Even with upcoming smelting expansions, concentrate imports are unlikely to decline materially, given India’s growing copper demand and limited captive mining resources, said Big Mint’s Sahu.

The push for self-reliance in copper aligns with India’s broader industrial strategy, particularly as demand accelerates from energy transition sectors. Big Mint estimates copper demand will grow at 10–12% annually, driven by renewable energy, EVs, transmission infrastructure, electronics manufacturing and urbanization.

India’s copper concentrate imports rose to 1.18 million tonnes in FY25 from 1.02 million tonnes in FY24, according to Big Mint.