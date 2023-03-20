Refund ₹300 cr to NSE: SC tells Sebi1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 11:37 PM IST
The court also served notice to NSE on a plea filed by Sebi challenging the Securities Appellate Tribunal’s (SAT) 23 January order
The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to refund ₹300 crore deposited by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as part of a disgorgement order. However, the refund is contingent on the exchange agreeing to return the amount with interest if Sebi wins the appeal in the co-location scam case.
