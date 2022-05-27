Regional films sold maximum tickets on BookMyShow

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI: Regional language hits are driving recovery for the Indian film exhibition business after the covid-19 pandemic, with Kannada action drama K.G.F: Chapter 2 clocking more than 17.1 million ticket sales on ticketing site BookMyShow, becoming the highest seller on the platform. The Prashnath Neel directed film surpassed ticket sales of 2017 blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, also originally a south Indian film that had clocked in 16 million ticket sales, the company said.
In a set of findings released on Friday, BookMyShow said SS Rajamouli’s period drama RRR too surpassed the multi-million mark, selling over 13.4 million tickets while Hollywood superhero flick Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness sold more than 2.5 million tickets, with the platform contributing 66% to the movie’s overall box office revenue collection in the opening weekend alone.
Hindi language consumption of movies released in cinemas was the highest at 40% of overall sales. This, however, included films of south Indian origin that were dubbed in Hindi such as K.G.F: Chapter 2 and RRR. With the wave of large-scale commercial action entertainers from the south gaining ground, Tamil and Telugu both came in second contributing about 20% of overall sales each.
Last month, BookMyShow registered 29 million ticket sales across businesses including live events (concerts, comedy gigs etc), with cinemas contributing a significant chunk, the platform said. In comparison, the platform had sold 22 million tickets across verticals pre-pandemic in January 2020.
Viewers from cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR led ticket sales for films while tier-two cities like Coimbatore and Kochi surpassed metros like Kolkata. The top 10 cities contributed 48% to overall ticket sales on BookMyShow in April.
“Consumption of entertainment has never been stronger with BookMyShow crossing 29 million tickets sold for the month led by cinemas, reinforcing India’s love for movies across formats, yet again," Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer, cinemas, BookMyShow, said in a statement.
To be sure, BookMyShow that launched its pay-per-view service BookMyShow Stream last year said on TVoD (transaction video-on-demand) foreign languages such as Spanish, Norwegian, Italian, Danish, German, Sanskrit and Slovak top the charts while action, thrillers, historical and period drama were among the movie genres that led in April. BookMyShow Stream has seen highest sales in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Vijayawada. Gen Z, aged between 18 to 24 years led the race for Stream transactions, followed by millennials, aged between 25 to 34 years.
Originals work best on the platform with 55% of the total transactions being for BookMyShow Stream Originals, including films and TV series, such as Assassins, The Spacewalker, Run Hide Fight and The Tunnel.
Zack Snyder’s Justice League was the top performer on the platform with more than 1.5 lakh streams while Thursday, a weekday, has witnessed most transactions. Foreign language films like Another Round and The Guilty, both Danish films, The Villainess in Korean, and Elle, a French film, caught maximum eyeballs on the platform along with Oscar winner and nominated films like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Dune, Spencer and The Mitchells vs the Machines, the platform said.