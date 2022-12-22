Regulate betting; banning it helps no one: Parimatch

Parimatch operates across 15 markets, and I have explored 30 to 40 markets myself. In my opinion, the government cannot prohibit gambling and betting. The more you try to prohibit, more people will gravitate towards the black market, which is bad for any company as well as customers. Instead, if you bring in a central law, and put proper regulations in place, it’s a win-win for both the players as well as the platforms, and the government can earn revenue. Unfortunately, as of now in India, they are doing it in the absolutely opposite way. There is no regulation, and now they are trying to prohibit the market. Look at alcohol, India consumes a huge amount of alcohol. There are states where alcohol is prohibited, but you will see huge lines outside the liquor shops in bordering states.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}