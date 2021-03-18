Indian regulators are investigating allegations of financial irregularities at the asset reconstruction arm of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd., people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The corporate affairs ministry is inspecting books of accounts at the financial services firm, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter isn’t public. They did not give further details.

An email sent to Shalaka Kagathra, head of public relations at Edelweiss group, was unanswered. A finance ministry spokesman didn’t immediately respond to calls made to his mobile phone.

Shares of Edelweiss Financial fell by the 5% daily limit in Mumbai on Thursday, compared with a 0.4% gain in the benchmark index.

"We would like to clarify that Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (EARC) has not received any intimation of any inspection being conducted by the MCA. We deny each and every allegation, contention, statement and/or assertion against us, as contained in the article. EARC is in full compliance with the applicable laws and has been conducting its business and operations in a fair and transparent manner," Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

