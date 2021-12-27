Regulators seek ratings details for privately issued bonds held by insurers

In December, a task force of state regulators at the NAIC said there would be additional, broader scrutiny on all bond ratings after NAIC staff found that firms sometimes have given the same securities widely different ratings. In some cases, private ratings differed by five notches, meaning that one firm considered a bond high quality and safe, while another judged it to be weaker in quality with relatively high risk. Public ratings also sometimes varied, though to a lesser degree. The staff also reviewed 43 privately rated securities and found risk to be materially higher than their ratings indicated.