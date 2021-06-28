Regulators, shareholders nudge companies to boost ESG scores

Inderjeet Singh, director, Deloitte India, said businesses that have missed ESG opportunities are catching up. “The very scale and impact of business on the environment and society are of a different order for large corporates, often resulting in higher levels of scrutiny by regulatory agencies for any material non-compliance. Being part of the large multinational ecosystem is another reason for them to remain on track with respect to ESG compliance and disclosures across all geographies. In addition, ESG disclosures have become an established channel to obtain feedback from stakeholders," Singh said. The BRSR disclosures will help improve disclosure quality, Singh added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}