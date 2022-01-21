Regulators to seek PTC  India  Fin  reply on exit of directors

“There does not appear to be any accountability to any of the shareholders and more so to the 64.99% shareholder—PTC India. The directors instead of resigning could have asked the CMD to step down. But since the board was made up of 6 individuals, the casting vote was with CMD. The only way this goes forward is through regulatory action; the board has become defunct with CMD under doubt and independent directors out of the board," said Subramanian.