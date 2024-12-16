Companies
Regulatory action against Nidhis, non-disclosure of beneficial ownership jump
Manas Pimpalkhare , Gireesh Chandra Prasad 5 min read 16 Dec 2024, 08:08 PM IST
- Registrars of Companies across the country issued as many as 131 adjudication orders, mostly imposing penalties for the alleged breaches, against Nidhi companies in calendar year 2024, about 72% more than last year's 76 notices.
Regulatory action against Nidhi companies or mutual benefit societies, and firms defaulting on their beneficial ownership disclosure have shot up in 2024 compared to previous years, official data from the Registrars of Companies (RoCs) showed.
