Regulatory action against Nidhis, non-disclosure of beneficial ownership jump

Nidhis are a sort of non-banking financial companies (NBFC) that are allowed to take deposits from and issue loans only to their members without being licensed as an NBFC by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These companies are specially created under Section 406 of the Companies Act, 2013, and have to comply with strict disclosure mandates. They also have to include the word "Nidhi Limited" in the company name, and have to be registered as a public limited company.