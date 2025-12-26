India’s air-conditioner market is entering a year of price resets and regulatory changes, as changing energy efficiency norms, tax rates, and weather patterns reshape demand ahead of the 2026 summer season.
Star label changes, tax relief to chart course for AC prices
SummaryAs India prepares for stricter energy efficiency norms in 2026, air conditioner prices are expected to rise. However, GST reductions may offset these increases. Market forecasts indicate potential short-term demand revival and a 10-15% decline in AC volumes for FY2026.
