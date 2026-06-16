Reits, InvITs to double AUM to ₹20 trillion by 2030

The real estate and infrastructure investment trusts are poised to double their assets under management to over ₹20 trillion by 2030, as domestic institutions tap only a fraction of their allowed exposure to the asset class, according to a report by Avendus Capital.
Mutual funds (MFs) and insurance companies alone are projected to deploy ₹4.6 trillion and ₹3.2 trillion, respectively, into Reits and InvITs over the next five years, with pension funds adding another ₹2.2 trillion, the investment bank said on Monday. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have so far used just 7.5% of their regulatory headroom for these instruments, leaving an untapped pool of ₹7 trillion.
The market, which is in its ninth year, counts 32 listed trusts with a combined assets under management (AUM) of ₹10 trillion and market capitalisation of ₹5 trillion. Avendus sees an additional ₹11.6 trillion flowing in from MFs, insurers, pension funds, foreign investors, retail participants and corporate treasuries by 2030, along with an annual primary market opportunity exceeding ₹1 trillion and two to three IPO listings each year from this year.