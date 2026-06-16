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Reits, InvITs to double AUM to ₹20 trillion by 2030

Madhurima Nandy
2 min read16 Jun 2026, 06:02 AM IST
The market, which is in its ninth year, counts 32 listed trusts with a combined assets under management (AUM) of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 trillion and market capitalisation of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 trillion.
The market, which is in its ninth year, counts 32 listed trusts with a combined assets under management (AUM) of ₹10 trillion and market capitalisation of ₹5 trillion.( Pixabay)
Summary

Reits and InvITs could see AUM double to over 20 trillion by 2030, with domestic institutions set to deploy the bulk of an additional 11.6 trillion. 

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BENGALURU : The real estate and infrastructure investment trusts are poised to double their assets under management to over 20 trillion by 2030, as domestic institutions tap only a fraction of their allowed exposure to the asset class, according to a report by Avendus Capital.

BENGALURU : The real estate and infrastructure investment trusts are poised to double their assets under management to over 20 trillion by 2030, as domestic institutions tap only a fraction of their allowed exposure to the asset class, according to a report by Avendus Capital.

Mutual funds (MFs) and insurance companies alone are projected to deploy 4.6 trillion and 3.2 trillion, respectively, into Reits and InvITs over the next five years, with pension funds adding another 2.2 trillion, the investment bank said on Monday. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have so far used just 7.5% of their regulatory headroom for these instruments, leaving an untapped pool of 7 trillion.

Mutual funds (MFs) and insurance companies alone are projected to deploy 4.6 trillion and 3.2 trillion, respectively, into Reits and InvITs over the next five years, with pension funds adding another 2.2 trillion, the investment bank said on Monday. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have so far used just 7.5% of their regulatory headroom for these instruments, leaving an untapped pool of 7 trillion.

Also Read | Madhusudan Kela buys ₹120 crore flat in DLF ‘The Dahlias’ in Gurugram

The market, which is in its ninth year, counts 32 listed trusts with a combined assets under management (AUM) of 10 trillion and market capitalisation of 5 trillion. Avendus sees an additional 11.6 trillion flowing in from MFs, insurers, pension funds, foreign investors, retail participants and corporate treasuries by 2030, along with an annual primary market opportunity exceeding 1 trillion and two to three IPO listings each year from this year.

New asset classes such as data centres and wider retail participation are expected to drive the next leg of growth, even as expansion into new Reits remains constrained by a shortage of mature office and retail portfolios.

Also Read | After Delhi Aerocity, Prestige plans mega mixed-use project in Bengaluru airport

"With the regulatory environment becoming more conducive and new pools of investor capital attracting these asset classes, the growth runway for Reits and InvITs is significant. At a time when investors globally are reassessing portfolio construction amid structurally higher interest rates, stable, income-generating structures such as Reits and InvITs are emerging as one of the most significant long-term opportunities in India’s capital markets," Gaurav Sood, managing director and head, equity capital markets, Avendus Capital, told Mint.

Growth drivers

There are currently six listed Reits in India, including five office and a single retail Reit. The most recent listing was by Bagmane Prime Office REIT in May, which was subscribed almost 25 times, attracting the highest number of investor applications ever for a Reit IPO in the country.
In May 2017, IRB InvIT Fund was the first-ever InvIT IPO focused on toll-road assets.

Gaurav Arora, managing director and head, infrastructure & real assets investment banking, Avendus Capital, said, “The growing pipeline of monetisable infrastructure and real estate assets requires massive pools of long-duration capital. Reits and InvITs are uniquely positioned to financialize cash-generating core assets and recycle capital to develop the next generation of projects."
The next phase of growth in the Reit and InvIT market may be driven by expansion into new asset classes, such as data centres, and deeper retail participation.

Also Read | Prestige Estates crosses ₹30,000 crore pre-sales mark in FY26

While several private InvITs are likely to go public in the coming months, not many new Reits are expected to come to the market, given the paucity of mature office or retail portfolios.
“We will see more additions to existing Reits that will witness growth, Overall, with improved investor education on these asset classes, more pools of capital should come in as it is important to have sticky domestic capital,” Arora said.

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Topics

    Meet the Author

    Madhurima Nandy

    Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastrucRead more

    ture. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.<br><br>She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.

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    Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
    HomeCompaniesNewsReits, InvITs to double AUM to ₹20 trillion by 2030

    Reits, InvITs to double AUM to ₹20 trillion by 2030

    Madhurima Nandy
    2 min read16 Jun 2026, 06:02 AM IST
    The market, which is in its ninth year, counts 32 listed trusts with a combined assets under management (AUM) of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 trillion and market capitalisation of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 trillion.
    The market, which is in its ninth year, counts 32 listed trusts with a combined assets under management (AUM) of ₹10 trillion and market capitalisation of ₹5 trillion.( Pixabay)
    Summary

    Reits and InvITs could see AUM double to over 20 trillion by 2030, with domestic institutions set to deploy the bulk of an additional 11.6 trillion. 

    Gift this article

    BENGALURU : The real estate and infrastructure investment trusts are poised to double their assets under management to over 20 trillion by 2030, as domestic institutions tap only a fraction of their allowed exposure to the asset class, according to a report by Avendus Capital.

    BENGALURU : The real estate and infrastructure investment trusts are poised to double their assets under management to over 20 trillion by 2030, as domestic institutions tap only a fraction of their allowed exposure to the asset class, according to a report by Avendus Capital.

    Mutual funds (MFs) and insurance companies alone are projected to deploy 4.6 trillion and 3.2 trillion, respectively, into Reits and InvITs over the next five years, with pension funds adding another 2.2 trillion, the investment bank said on Monday. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have so far used just 7.5% of their regulatory headroom for these instruments, leaving an untapped pool of 7 trillion.

    Mutual funds (MFs) and insurance companies alone are projected to deploy 4.6 trillion and 3.2 trillion, respectively, into Reits and InvITs over the next five years, with pension funds adding another 2.2 trillion, the investment bank said on Monday. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have so far used just 7.5% of their regulatory headroom for these instruments, leaving an untapped pool of 7 trillion.

    Also Read | Madhusudan Kela buys ₹120 crore flat in DLF ‘The Dahlias’ in Gurugram

    The market, which is in its ninth year, counts 32 listed trusts with a combined assets under management (AUM) of 10 trillion and market capitalisation of 5 trillion. Avendus sees an additional 11.6 trillion flowing in from MFs, insurers, pension funds, foreign investors, retail participants and corporate treasuries by 2030, along with an annual primary market opportunity exceeding 1 trillion and two to three IPO listings each year from this year.

    New asset classes such as data centres and wider retail participation are expected to drive the next leg of growth, even as expansion into new Reits remains constrained by a shortage of mature office and retail portfolios.

    Also Read | After Delhi Aerocity, Prestige plans mega mixed-use project in Bengaluru airport

    "With the regulatory environment becoming more conducive and new pools of investor capital attracting these asset classes, the growth runway for Reits and InvITs is significant. At a time when investors globally are reassessing portfolio construction amid structurally higher interest rates, stable, income-generating structures such as Reits and InvITs are emerging as one of the most significant long-term opportunities in India’s capital markets," Gaurav Sood, managing director and head, equity capital markets, Avendus Capital, told Mint.

    Growth drivers

    There are currently six listed Reits in India, including five office and a single retail Reit. The most recent listing was by Bagmane Prime Office REIT in May, which was subscribed almost 25 times, attracting the highest number of investor applications ever for a Reit IPO in the country.
    In May 2017, IRB InvIT Fund was the first-ever InvIT IPO focused on toll-road assets.

    Gaurav Arora, managing director and head, infrastructure & real assets investment banking, Avendus Capital, said, “The growing pipeline of monetisable infrastructure and real estate assets requires massive pools of long-duration capital. Reits and InvITs are uniquely positioned to financialize cash-generating core assets and recycle capital to develop the next generation of projects."
    The next phase of growth in the Reit and InvIT market may be driven by expansion into new asset classes, such as data centres, and deeper retail participation.

    Also Read | Prestige Estates crosses ₹30,000 crore pre-sales mark in FY26

    While several private InvITs are likely to go public in the coming months, not many new Reits are expected to come to the market, given the paucity of mature office or retail portfolios.
    “We will see more additions to existing Reits that will witness growth, Overall, with improved investor education on these asset classes, more pools of capital should come in as it is important to have sticky domestic capital,” Arora said.

    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Madhurima Nandy

      Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastrucRead more

      ture. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.<br><br>She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.

      Read Less
      Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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