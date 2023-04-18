Rekha Jhunjhunwala is among the major public shareholders in the rating agency CRISIL which has garnered healthy growth across verticals in the first quarter of 2023. On Tuesday, CRISIL also declared a dividend of ₹7 per share for its shareholders. CRISIL posted nearly 20% YoY growth in PAT and a 19% YoY rise in total income. Also, the quarter witnessed appreciation in the Indian rupee and the British pound versus the US dollar, resulting in an adverse foreign exchange impact. CRISIL also expanded its footprint in Asia-Pacific with the acquisition of Peter Lee Associates.

