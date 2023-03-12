Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Tech's two firms have deposits of ₹64 cr in Silicon Valley Bank2 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 08:43 PM IST
- Nazara said the Group continues to maintain healthy reserves of cash and cash equivalents in excess of ₹600 crore excluding the SVB-impacted funds.
Indian gaming and sports media platform, Nazara Technologies' two step-down subsidiaries have cash balances of upto ₹64 crore at Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). Late market mogul, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha is among the largest public shareholders in Nazara. Due to cash crunch concerns, the California department shut down SVB and made the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) the receiver of the bank to handle depositors' money.
