Relationship managers on the hot list as HNI tally grows

The demand-supply gap is further accentuated as HNIs in smaller towns are now looking for professionals based in those locations. This is pushing companies such as 360 ONE (formerly known as IIFL Wealth & Asset Management) to expand their presence to more cities. Those with net worth of ₹100 crore and more can be classified as ultra-HNIs and those with investable surplus of ₹5 crore and above can be classified as HNIs.