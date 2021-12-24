Releasing their inner Tesla is tough for traditional car makers

The most shareholder-friendly model for a listing would be Mercedes-Benz owner Daimler’s recent spinout of its heavy-truck division directly to investors, which would give Porsche a proper free float and independence. But the latest press reports suggest VW is instead considering a minority IPO, which would raise funds for the parent but might not unlock much value. Minority-listed stocks often trade at discounts due to illiquidity and controlling shareholders who don’t always have the same interests as capital markets. This is a problem for Harley investors to watch, too: The bike maker will still own almost three-quarters of LiveWire after its SPAC merger.