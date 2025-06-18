Reliance Aerostructure to manufacture Dassault's Falcon 2000 business jets in India

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd's subsidiary Reliance Aerostructure has signed an agreement to manufacture French company Dassault Aviation’s Falcon 2000 business jets in India.

Advertisement

The first batch of these jets is expected to be rolled out from Reliance Aerostructure’s Nagpur factory in 2028. It would be the first time in Dassault’s history for a Falcon aircraft to be completely manufactured outside France.

Shares of Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Infrastructure hit the 5% upper circuit in intraday trade on BSE on Wednesday following the announcement.

“The ‘Made in India’ Falcon 2000 will stand as a proud symbol of the nation’s technological prowess and manufacturing excellence. We strive to firmly position India as a vital hub in the global aerospace value chain,” Anil Amabani said in a statement.

‘'This new agreement is our firm intent to meet our ‘Make in India’ commitments, and to contribute to the recognition of India as a major partner in the global aerospace supply chain," added Eric Trappier, chairman and chief executive of Dassault Aviation.

Advertisement

Following Wednesday’s announcement, the French company also plans to hire more engineers in India.

Another joint venture between the two companies, Dassault Reliance Aviation Ltd (DRAL), already manufactures cockpit and structural components for Falcon jets.

DRAL, which was established in 2017, will eventually house a center of excellence for Falcon series, including the Falcon 6X and Falcon 8X, which will also be Dassault’s first such facility outside France.

Dassault will transfer the assembly of the front section of Falcon 8X and Falcon 6X, in addition to the wings and complete fuselage assembly of Falcon 2000, to DRAL.

Kapil Kaul, chief executive of the aviation consultancy CAPA India, said Reliance Infrastructure’s partnership with Dassault Aviation was “the first step towards the larger goal of bringing more civil aerospace manufacturing to India”.

Advertisement

A handful of other Indian companies too have joint ventures with global aerospace manufacturers.

Tactical transport aircraft Airbus C-295 in being assembled by the Tata-Airbus JV. This covers production of more than 85% structural and final assembly of 40 aircraft along with the manufacturing of 13,000 detail parts in India.

Tata Boeing Aerospace (TBAL), a joint venture between Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) and Boeing Co. manufacture fuselages for the US company's Apache AH-64 helicopters and parts for its Chinook helicopters.