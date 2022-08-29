Reliance AGM 2022 Live Updates: 5G rollout, succession plan in focus in Mukesh Ambani's big speech
- Reliance AGM 2022 Live Updates: Here are the latest updates from RIL's 45th Annual General Meeting as it happens
Reliance Industries AGM 2022: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will conduct its 45th annual general meeting (AGM) on Monday, 29 August at 2 pm. The annual general meeting of oil-to-telecom conglomerate RIL - will be conducted via video conferencing for the third consecutive year. RIL chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani is expected to make a slew of announcements.
At today's event, RIL is expected to make announcements for the 5G network services launch in India. Reliance Jio Infocomm was the highest bidder in the recently held spectrum auction with the acquisition of 24,740 MHz.
Ambani has signalled that succession planning atop Reliance will be expedited at last year's shareholder meeting and reiterated it explicitly in December. His three children, Isha, Akash and Anant, already hold various directorships in the group's unlisted firms and are becoming more visible in their leadership.
One key takeaway from RIL’s FY22 annual report is that capital expenditure (capex) surged 82% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹1.45 trillion.
What’s more, overall investments would continue to inch up, which is likely to keep the company’s debt elevated. RIL is focusing on expanding its footprint in the green energy value chain.
RIL's 45th Annual General Meeting will be broadcasted on a virtual reality platform as well as on five social media platforms as it takes another leap in digitally connecting people for its AGM.
The shareholders can watch the live streaming of the meeting on Jio Meet. It can also be viewed on YouTube on Reliance Updates and Flames of Truth.
On Facebook, the RIL AGM can be watched on the pages of Reliance Industries Limited and Reliance Jio.
The live streaming of the event will also be happen on Twitter – Flame of Truth and Reliance Jio.
The meeting can also be seen on the Koo app in the profile of Reliance Updates.
The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders of Reliance Industries Limited is much more than a mere meeting between the management and investors of one of India’s most valuable company by market capitalisation–it is a storied part of the rise of the equity cult wealth creation in India. Read full report here
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!