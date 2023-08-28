Reliance AGM 2023: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) 46th Annual General Meeting saw some major technology announcements. RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani called the company ‘New Reliance’ which will be a new age-technology-driven company with distinctive capabilities. In the Reliance AGM 2023, key announcements ranged from Jio True5G to Jio Smart Home Services.

Here are some key technology announcements in the Reliance AGM 2023

1. Jio Smart Home Services: As per the company Jio Smart Home Services will redefine how we experience and manage our homes. The technology is anchored by robust and extensive home broadband services. Reliance Jio plans to connect more than 200 million homes with the Jio Airfibre network. The company claimed that the turn around of Reliance Jio through Jio Fibere and Jio Airfibre is among the fastest in the world.

2. Jio Bharat: Following the path of its "2G Mukt Bharat" vision, Reliance has announced Jio Bharat Phones which reimagines digital inclusion. Jio Bharat is a 4 G-enabled phone with access to streaming content with the help of JioCinema, JioSavan, and JioTV. The company said that Jio Bharat also supports UPI payments. The plans of Jio Bharat phones are as low as ₹123 per month which offers free unlimited calling and 14 GB of data.

3. Jio True5G: With the objective to transform the way Indian enterprises, small businesses, and technology startups interact with the digital world, Reliance announced the Jio True5G network. The Jio True5G platform gives enterprises control and activates network slicing on demand, deploys applications on Jio's multi-access Edge computing, and accesses a diverse ecosystem of partner applications.

The company also announced Jio True5G Lab which is a facility designed to accelerate industry transformation using Jio True5G. In this facility, the technology partners and enterprise customers of the company can develop, test, and co-create multiple industry-specific solutions.

4. AI Revolution: RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani pointed towards the rapidly changing artificial intelligence space and emphasized that India must harness AI for innovation, growth, and national prosperity. RIL is rapidly augmenting a talent pool and capabilities for innovations in AI. “Jio platforms want to lead the effort in developing India-specific AI models and AI-powered solutions," RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said.