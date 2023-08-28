Reliance AGM 2023: From Jio True5G to Jio Smart Home Services, here are key technology announcements1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 02:45 PM IST
Reliance AGM 2023: RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani affirmed that now Reliance is a new-age technology driven company
Reliance AGM 2023: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) 46th Annual General Meeting saw some major technology announcements. RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani called the company ‘New Reliance’ which will be a new age-technology-driven company with distinctive capabilities. In the Reliance AGM 2023, key announcements ranged from Jio True5G to Jio Smart Home Services.