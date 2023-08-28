Reliance AGM 2023: Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani sounded upbeat about the India story and revealed the company's ambitious plans in his speech at the 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani sounded upbeat about the India story and revealed the company's ambitious plans in his speech at the 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company.

Highlighting that the new India is full of self-confidence and the new Reliance is the forerunner of the emerging new India, Ambani pointed out that Reliance Industries’ consolidated revenues stood at ₹9,74,864 crore, while EBITDA for FY23 was ₹1,53,920 crore in FY23. The net profit was ₹73,670 crore. Reliance set new records in creating employment as it added 2.6 lakh jobs in FY23.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company considered and recommended to the shareholders for approval of appointment of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani as Non-Executive Directors of the Company. Their appointment will take effect from the date they assume office after approval by the shareholders.

The board of directors also accepted the resignation of Nita Ambani from the Board respecting her decision to devote her energies and time to guide and enable Reliance Foundation to make an even greater impact for India, RIL said in a release.

Key highlights of Reliance AGM 2023: 1. Ambani said Reliance Jio's 5G services are on track to cover the entire country by December this year. "Nearly 85 per cent of the total 5G cells operational in India are in Jio's network. Per-user data consumption has surged, with an average consuming over 25 GB every month. We will have nearly 1 million 5G cells operational in our network by December," said Mukesh Ambani.

2. Ambani said that Jio AirFibre will be launched on Ganesh Chaturthi, on September 19.

3. Reliance announced the launch of Jio Smart Home services. "Over 80 per cent of data consumption in India happens indoors. I'm thrilled to introduce Jio Smart Home services, which is poised to redefine how we experience and manage our homes," said Akash Ambani, Chairman, of Reliance Jio.

4. Reliance Retail crossed the milestone of 100 crore transactions and received more than 78 crore footfalls in FY23. The registered customers grew to 25 crore. "We are delivering value to over 30 per cent of India's addressable population," said Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail.

