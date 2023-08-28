Reliance AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is set to hold its 46th Annual General Meeting 2023 on Monday, i.e. 28 August 2023. The AGM will begin around 2:00 PM and will be held through video-conferencing. Those for those who want to watch the Reliance AGM 2023 can watch it by clicking on this direct link .
The market is expecting multiple announcements in the Reliance AGM 2023 around Future Retail IPO, Reliance Jio IPO, the launch of 5G devices, details around Jio Financial Services and the succession plans of RIL in the future.
RIL share price remained volatile ahead of the Reliance AGM 2023 and closed 0.35% lower at ₹2,469.95 on Friday. Catch all the live updates on Reliance AGM 2023 here.
Reliance AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio IPO to 5G pricing — top 5 market expectations
According to market experts, after demerger of Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) from RIL, market is expecting some concrete announcement in regard to Future Retail IPO and Reliance Jio IPO. They said that launch of 5G devices at reasonable price and some succession from the company in this regard is also expected. Apart from this. some information in regard to the fundamentals of Jio Financial Services Ltd is also expected in upcoming Reliance AGM 2023. Read more
