Reliance AGM 2023: 'Congratulations ISRO,' Mukesh Ambani pays tribute to Chandrayaan-3 success
28 Aug 2023
Reliance AGM 2023: Chairman and MD of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani began the speech of 46th Annual General Meeting by congratulating ISRO for its historic success of Chandrayaan-3 mission. In his speech, Mukesh Ambani said, “This is a new India full of self confidence."